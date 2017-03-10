Mercer holds off Bradley to remain undefeated at home

Mercer’s high-scoring offense was at it again Friday night as the Bears opened a three-game series against Bradley with an 11-10 win.
The Bears, who average more than nine runs per game entering the series, scored seven in the the first three innings and then had to hold on late. Alex Hanson had four hits, three RBI, three runs scored and a home run, while Trey Truitt had a home run, two hits and two runs scored. JT Thomas added two hits and two RBI, and Hunter Bening had three RBI.
Ryan Askew went seven innings and allowed six runs to improve to 3-0. Nick Spear got the save, including a strikeout-throwout double play to end the game.
Georgia College 20, Montevallo 0
The Bobcats earned their first Peach Belt Conference win of the season behind a complete-game shutout from junior Charlie Hecht. Georgia College (12-6, 1-3 Peach Belt) had 23 hits, while Hecht had a perfect game going for six innings.
Rider 11, Georgia 4
Rider scored six runs in the first inning and scored two more in the second to drop Georgia to 6-8. Austin Biggar extended his hitting streak to six games for the Bulldogs.
Bowling Green 4, Georgia State 1
Ryan Blanton hit his team-leading third homer, the 18th of his career, in the sixth inning, but the Panthers (7-6) managed only one other hit, a single by Jaylen Woullard. Bowling Green starter Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
