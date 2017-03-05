Mercer comes up just short in thriller

The look was there and with it the Mercer women’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
But Linnea Rosendal’s 3-pointer right before the buzzer Sunday just fell off the rim to seal Chattanooga’s 61-59 win in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game.
Mercer led 48-38 entering the fourth quarter, but Chattanooga quickly got back into it and was able to squeeze out its fifth straight conference tournament title. The Mocs are now 18-0 in conference tournament championship games.
Mercer falls to 25-6 with its third loss to Chattanooga this season.
