March 5, 2017 2:52 PM

Mercer comes up just short in thriller

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The look was there and with it the Mercer women’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

But Linnea Rosendal’s 3-pointer right before the buzzer Sunday just fell off the rim to seal Chattanooga’s 61-59 win in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game.

Mercer led 48-38 entering the fourth quarter, but Chattanooga quickly got back into it and was able to squeeze out its fifth straight conference tournament title. The Mocs are now 18-0 in conference tournament championship games.

Mercer falls to 25-6 with its third loss to Chattanooga this season.

Check back to Macon.com for more on this game.

Sports Videos