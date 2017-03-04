Chattanooga again standing in Mercer’s way of NCAA berth

Junior Kahlia Lawrence has said many times the past couple of months that her Mercer team started thinking about this season as soon as the buzzer went off against Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game last year.
The goal was to get back to that point and get another shot at a title. Well, Mercer is back, and standing in its way is a familiar foe: Chattanooga.
The two teams that split the regular-season conference title for the second straight year and will play in the tournament championship game for the second straight year at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The winning team will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Last year, that was Chattanooga, which claimed a 65-57 win after Mercer rallied to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
“I am thrilled to be in the championship game, yes. We’ve been working a year to get back here, and these guys deserve it, and they’re excited. So I can’t wait for Sunday to get here,” Gardner said. “I think this whole year has been harder. I told them after (Friday’s) game it’s a credit to them winning another conference championship, regular season. That’s hard to do in of itself, and then I don’t know the pressure that they felt. I know I felt internal pressure, but I think it’s very difficult to do what we did two years in a row.
“Hats off to these guys, not only just getting to the championship game; we won a whole lot of games this year.”
Mercer has won 25 games and lost just five, and its 23 wins during the regular season set a program high as an NCAA Division I program. The Bears are 14-2 in games against conference teams, but the two losses came to Chattanooga — 74-56 and 70-50 — and the Mocs own a 15-2 advantage in the series.
Jasmine Joyner leds the Mocs with an average of 13.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chelsey Shumpert (11.2) and Lakely Bouldin (10.2) both are scoring in double digits. Chattanooga is playing in the championship game for the fifth straight year and has become a regular in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Jim Foster.
“Their entire team is an all-conference team. Their four upperclassmen are all-conference in one form or fashion,” Gardner said. “Joyner’s the defensive player of the year. Their freshman is first-team all-freshman. They’ve got great talent. They’re used to winning. Joyner is just a special player inside in that she blocks a lot of shots, leads the country in blocked shots. They all can score.
“So we have our hands full but it’s been a long time since we’ve played them. It’s been about a month since we’ve played them, and I think we’re a little bit better than we were a month ago. I’m sure they are, too, but we feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
Lawrence was the conference’s regular-season player of the year for the second straight year, and she is averaging 17.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Point guard Sydni Means is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds and leads the conference in assists and steals, while sophomore KeKe Calloway is coming off the bench to average 12.0 points.
“Like I’ve been saying all year, it just shows how we’ve evolved and grown as a program, how Coach has elevated this program to new heights, and it’s a really good testament to her,” Lawrence said of the program’s second straight championship appearance. “Obviously just the experience of being there last year will help us this year. We’ve gone over a lot of things that we didn’t well, that we did do well. We’ve been watching a lot of film. We’re going to do some stuff (Saturday) in practice, and it will really help us out with the game plan going into (Sunday).”
The Bears’ game plans and play have been strong throughout the season, especially down the stretch. Mercer has won eight straight game entering Sunday’s contest.
If they can make that nine straight, they will earn the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“We definitely had a target on our back this year just with the expectations that we had, and so yeah, it’s difficult to be in the position twice, but this year we’re looking for a different outcome,” Means said. “We’re focused and prepared and ready to do what we need to win this game (Sunday).”
