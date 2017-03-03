Peach State Sports Blog

March 3, 2017 10:17 PM

Mercer uses big inning to drop Austin Peay

Jackson Ware had four RBI, while Danny Edgeworth had three hits as Mercer snapped its two-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over Austin Peay on Friday.

Mercer scored five runs in the third inning to earn its first road win of the season. Senior Ryan Askew got the win behind five strikeouts.

UAB 2, Georgia 1

UAB pitcher Garrett Whitlock retired the first 17 Georgia batters and the Blazers pulled out the win in the 10th inning.

With one out in the top of the 10th, Blazers left fielder Luke McCown reached on a ground-rule double. UAB capitalized with the go-ahead run as Stephen Dobbs came up with a run-scoring single.

Georgia Tech 12, Belmont 3

Georgia Tech starter Xzavion Curry threw six scoreless innings, while the Yellow Jackets’ offense had 12 hits as Georgia improved to 8-1.

Curry improved to 3-0, allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high seven Bruins in six scoreless innings.

