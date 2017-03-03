Mercer gets another shot at Chattanooga

Now, the Mercer women can focus on Chattanooga.
The Bears reached the Southern Conference Tournament championship game for the second straight year with a 63-52 win over Samford on Friday. Last year, Mercer fell short to Chattanooga in the championship game, and the two teams shared this year’s regular-season title, the second straight year they have done that.
Mercer never trailed Friday as it improved to 25-5, including three wins over Samford. Samford ends its season at 12-19.
Three who mattered
Sydni Means: The Mercer point guard had her second straight strong game in this tournament with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Kahlia Lawrence: The junior scored 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and added five rebounds.
Amanda Thompson: The sophomore has 21 rebounds in the two tournament games, including nine Friday.
Turning point
Samford trailed throughout the first two-plus quarters but tied the game at 38 late in the third. Lawrence, however, scored six straight points — two free throws in the third and two baskets early in the fourth — to give control back to Mercer.
Observations
Shooting picks up: Mercer’s offense struggled in the second and third, hitting just 9-of-26 shots. But Mercer found its shot in the fourth, making 6-of-12.
No 3s, no worries: Mercer was 0-for-6 from 3-point range, but it made up for that by hitting 19-of-22 from the free-throw line. Lawrence was 8-for-8, while Means was 7-for-8.
Worth mentioning
Few close games: The game was tight at the end of the third and early into the fourth, but once again, Mercer finished with a double-digit win. Of Mercer’s 16 Southern Conference games (14 in the regular season and two in the tournament), only two have been decided by single digits, including an eight-point win over Samford to end the regular season.
Third time the charm?: Mercer’s two conference losses in the regular season came to Chattanooga — 74-56 on Jan. 7 in Macon and 70-50 on Feb. 2 in Chattanooga.
They said it
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner on the win: “It was a hard-fought battle, which we knew it would be. They always play us tight. We knew they were going to start hitting 3s at some point. I told (the players) before that timeout to start the fourth quarter started, I said, ‘Players make plays.’ I said, ‘It’s not going to come down to Xs and Os. It’s just going to come down to players making plays.’ And I think the very first play that happened after that, Kahlia got a tip-in.”
Means on the rematch with Chattanooga: “We’re excited to get back to this position, and now that we’re here, we’re ready to play. We’re going to get after it in practice, game plan at the hotel, take care of our bodies and try to get a win on Sunday.”
Lawrence on another shot at a title: “It’s something we’ve been looking forward to since last year. This became our goal. It’s great to be back in this position, and I’m glad that my teammates are able to experience this again. We’re looking forward a different outcome on Sunday.”
What’s next?
Mercer faces Chattanooga at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the tournament championship game.
