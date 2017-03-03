It’s almost Sun Belt Tournament time for Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern’s basketball team is gearing for the Sun Belt Tournament, while the Eagles’ baseball team has a three-game series with Memphis this week.
Danny Reed broke down both teams as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”
March 3, 2017 2:37 PM
