Peach State Sports Blog

March 3, 2017 2:37 PM

It’s almost Sun Belt Tournament time for Georgia Southern

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Georgia Southern’s basketball team is gearing for the Sun Belt Tournament, while the Eagles’ baseball team has a three-game series with Memphis this week.

Danny Reed broke down both teams as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Means helps lead Mercer past Wofford

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos