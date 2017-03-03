Peach State Sports Blog

March 3, 2017 2:14 PM

Mercer gears up for Southern Conference Tournament

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer faces East Tennessee State on Saturday in Southern Conference Tournament. The Bears lost twice to the Buccaneers during the regular season.

Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman talked about the tournament as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”

