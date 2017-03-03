Mercer gears up for Southern Conference Tournament

Mercer faces East Tennessee State on Saturday in Southern Conference Tournament. The Bears lost twice to the Buccaneers during the regular season.
Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman talked about the tournament as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”
March 3, 2017 2:14 PM
Mercer faces East Tennessee State on Saturday in Southern Conference Tournament. The Bears lost twice to the Buccaneers during the regular season.
Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman talked about the tournament as a guest on the “Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments