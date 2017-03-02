Braves’ Soroka learned a lot from first professional season

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting Pause

0:55 "Not guilty" accused killer tells judge at first appearance

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

1:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue