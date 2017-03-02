Braves’ Soroka learned a lot from first professional season

Mike Soroka coming off first professional season after being drafted in 2015. He went 9-11 in 2016.
Soroka talked about the lessons he learned from his first season as a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
March 2, 2017 4:19 PM
Mike Soroka coming off first professional season after being drafted in 2015. He went 9-11 in 2016.
Soroka talked about the lessons he learned from his first season as a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments