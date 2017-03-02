Mercer carries momentum into Southern Conference Tournament

Seven losses by exactly two points and another by three could have sent the Mercer Bears down a difficult path this season.
But the Bears kept their focus and finished their regular season with two key victories. By beating Chattanooga and Samford to end the regular season, Mercer earned the sixth seed for the Southern Conference Tournament and avoided having to play in the first round.
The Bears (15-16) take on East Tennessee at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the final game of the second round.
“We stayed confident in ourselves, even though we had a lot of tough losses early in the year,” junior point guard Jordan Strawberry said. “We wiped out the memories of those games and started off fresh and finished off very strong.”
The tournament begins Friday with three teams finishing tied for first in the regular-season race: UNC Greensboro, Furman and East Tennessee State. UNC Greensboro and Furman got the top two seeds and will play Saturday against the winners of the first-round games. UNC Greensboro will play the winner of Western Carolina-The Citadel, while Furman will play the winner of Samford-VMI.
“I believe they’re playing at a high level,” Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman said of his players. “There are some really good teams in our league as we know. It’s a really tight race any time you have three teams tie for conference championships. And everybody thought it could be that way; they didn’t know who it was going to be. For Greensboro to get the No. 1 seed, (head coach Wes Miller) has done a good ob, and I think (Furman head coach Niko Medved), those guys were picked fifth, sixth, wherever they were. For them to finish like that is just incredible.
“But I think anybody can win in Asheville, and it should be some fantastic basketball. I just hope we’re a part of those things that nobody’s expecting or wanting to see happen.”
Mercer lost twice to East Tennessee State during the regular season, dropping a 67-58 decision at home and 88-71 on the road. After the second loss to the Buccaneers, the Bears finished their regular season with three wins in four games.
“I think it’s a product of who they are character-wise,” Hoffman said of his players’ ability to shake off the close losses. “I think it’s a product of our coaching staff believing in them, keeping them together in the midst of adversity and tough times because the rest of their life they’re going to have some of that. We’re not hoping they do, but we’re promised that, so you’ve gotta get through it, and I think just the energy of them being excited for each other, they honored each other Saturday, and they honored each other (Monday) by their play.
“It’s a big thing. It’s a big thing to stay determined when others say you shouldn’t or you should fold tents. I think it will serve them well what they were able to accomplish here at the end.”
Holland honored: Mercer junior Ria’n Holland was named to the All-Southern Conference second team by the conference’s coaches and media members. Holland is averaging 17.3 points per game in his first year with the Bears.
