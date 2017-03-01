Peach State Sports Blog

March 1, 2017

Braves' Marksberry continues road back from health scare

By Daniel Shirley

Atlanta Braves pitcher Matt Marksberry says he is continue to recover from a seizure scare during the offseason. Marksberry appeared in four games in 2016 with Atlanta.

He spoke about his recovery as a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show.”

