Braves' Marksberry continues road back from health scare

Atlanta Braves pitcher Matt Marksberry says he is continue to recover from a seizure scare during the offseason. Marksberry appeared in four games in 2016 with Atlanta.
He spoke about his recovery as a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
March 1, 2017 11:54 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
