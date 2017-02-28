Collmenter entering second season with Braves

Josh Collmenter was traded to the Atlanta Braves during the 2016 season. He is entering his seventh major league season.
Collmenter talked about the upcoming season on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
February 28, 2017 11:33 AM
Josh Collmenter was traded to the Atlanta Braves during the 2016 season. He is entering his seventh major league season.
Collmenter talked about the upcoming season on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments