Lawrence repeats as Southern Conference Player of the Year

Mercer junior Kahlia Lawrence had another huge season this year and was recognized as the Southern Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday, earning the honor for the second year in a row.
Fellow junior Sydni Means joins Lawrence on the all-conference first team.
Lawrence was named the player of the year and an all-conference first-team selection by the coaches and media. Means was named to the first team by the coaches and the second team by the media.
Lawrence averaged 18.1 points per game, including 18.9 in conference play, to finish second in the conference in scoring. This season, she surpassed the 1,500 mark in career points and 500 mark in career rebounds. With 1,570 points, she is the conference’s active leading scorer.
Lawrence is just the sixth player in conference history to be named the player of the year in consecutive seasons, and she was also the conference’s freshman of the year in 2015.
Means leads the conference in in assists (187), assists per game (6.7), steals (74), steals per game (2.64) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.53), and she is averaging 10.5 points per game.
Mercer earned the second seed in the conference tournament and will face Wofford at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Asheville, North Carolina.
