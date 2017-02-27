Mercer pulls away from SamfordM

Playing Monday for a chance to avoid a first-round game in the Southern Conference Tournament, Mercer played like a team ready for the post season.
The Bears led by two at the half and then dominated play in the second half for an 88-79 win over Samford and season sweep of the Bulldogs. Mercer finishes 15-16 overall and 9-9 in the conference to finish sixth entering the conference tournament and will open play Saturday.
Samford finishes 17-14 and 8-10 and will have the seventh seed in the tournament and will play a first-round game Friday.
Jordan Strawberry led the Bears with a career-high 32 points. The junior had 18 points in the first half and was strong throughout, hitting 7-of-15 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. He was also 14-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Demetre Rivers and Stephon Jelks came on strong in the second half. Jelks had 13 of his 17 points in the second half, while Rivers had 12 of his 16 after halftime.
