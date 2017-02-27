Mercer’s Madden earns Southern Conference honor

Mercer senior catcher Charlie Madden was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week after a strong week of games last week.
Madden batted .438 to lead the Bears to a win over Georgia and a three-game sweep over Hartford. Madden hit home runs in three of the four games and had two doubles, eight RBI and six runs scored.
Mercer is the only remaining unbeaten team in the conference and is off to a 7-0 mark for the third time in program history. The Bears are on the road for the first time this season with a two-game series at Florida A&M on Tuesday and Wednesday before a three-game weekend series at Austin Peay.
Comments