Mercer sweeps Hartford, remains undefeated

The Mercer baseball team remained undefeated and completed a three-game sweep of Hartford with a 15-6 win Sunday.
The Bears (7-0) started strong with five runs in the first and five more in the second and cruised from there. Alex Hanson, Charlie Madden and Matt Meeder each had three hits, and Madden had three RBI. Danny Edgeworth, Conrad Cornell and Howard Joe each had two RBI, while Edgeworth scored three runs.
Kevin Coulter got his first win of the season, going 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing three earned runs.
The Bears head out on the road for the first time this season Tuesday for a two-game series at Florida A&M and then this weekend for a three-game series at Austin Peay.
Georgia Southern 2, Georgia 1
The Eagles avoided a sweep with a win, rallying from a 1-0 deficit in the seventh by scoring single runs in that inning and the ninth. Georgia Southern and Georgia are both 3-4.
Sophomore LJ Talley gave Georgia a 1-0 lead with a two-out single in the fourth.
Youngstown State 12, Georgia Tech 3
The No. 17 Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss after the Penguins scored eight runs in the second.
Sophomore Brandt Stallings was 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the season, while third baseman Trevor Craport was 2-for-4.
Comments