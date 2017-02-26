Mercer set for key regular-season finale

The Mercer men earned a big win road win over Chattanooga on Saturday, and that victory made the Bears’ regular-season finale even more important.
Mercer hosts Samford at 7 p.m. on Monday at Hawkins Arena as both teams prepare for the upcoming Southern Conference Tournament. Monday’s winner earns the No. 6 seed in the tournament and avoids playing in the first round.
Mercer is 14-16 overall and 8-9 in the conference, including a win last month at Samford. Samford is 17-13 and 8-9.
The Bears finished 5-4 in their conference road games, but they are just 3-5 in conference games at home.
The women’s Southern Conference Tournament bracket is already set with the regular season wrapping up Saturday. Mercer, which split the regular-season title with Chattanooga for the second straight year, is seeded second.
Mercer opens the tournament against Wofford at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Bears lost to Chattanooga in the championship game last year.
Comments