Peach State Sports Blog

February 26, 2017 9:40 AM

Middle Georgia teams head to GISA Final Four

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The GISA Final Four will be played Thursday-Saturday at Mercer. Four champions will be crowned Saturday.

Boys

Class 3A

Friday

John Milledge vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit Prep vs. Westminster, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday

Windsor vs. Solid Rock, 2:30 p.m.

Furtah Prep vs. FPCA, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 3:40 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Thursday

Gatewood vs. Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage vs. Pinewood Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5:20 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday

Brentwood vs. Crisp, 2:30 p.m.

Westwood vs. Robert Toombs, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer takes aim at another regular-season title

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos