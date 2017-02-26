Middle Georgia teams head to GISA Final Four

The GISA Final Four will be played Thursday-Saturday at Mercer. Four champions will be crowned Saturday.
Boys
Class 3A
Friday
John Milledge vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit Prep vs. Westminster, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday
Windsor vs. Solid Rock, 2:30 p.m.
Furtah Prep vs. FPCA, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 3:40 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Thursday
Gatewood vs. Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage vs. Pinewood Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 5:20 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday
Brentwood vs. Crisp, 2:30 p.m.
Westwood vs. Robert Toombs, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Comments