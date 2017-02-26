Peach State Sports Blog

February 26, 2017 9:19 AM

Women’s Southern Conference Tournament pairings are set

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The women’s Southern Conference Tournament tips off Thursday at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, and when it does, Mercer will be the second seed.

For the second straight year, Mercer and Chattanooga shared the regular-season conference title. Last year Chattanooga beat Mercer in the conference tournament title game and headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Thursday

Game 1 – No. 1 Chattanooga vs. No. 8 Western Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 4 UNCG vs. No. 5 Furman, 1:45 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 2 Mercer vs. No. 7 Wofford, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 ETSU vs. No. 6 Samford, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday-Championship Game

Game 7 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

NOTE: All times Eastern. All games to be broadcast on ESPN3.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer takes aim at another regular-season title

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos