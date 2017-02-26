Women’s Southern Conference Tournament pairings are set

The women’s Southern Conference Tournament tips off Thursday at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, and when it does, Mercer will be the second seed.
For the second straight year, Mercer and Chattanooga shared the regular-season conference title. Last year Chattanooga beat Mercer in the conference tournament title game and headed to the NCAA Tournament.
Here is this week’s schedule:
Thursday
Game 1 – No. 1 Chattanooga vs. No. 8 Western Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 4 UNCG vs. No. 5 Furman, 1:45 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 2 Mercer vs. No. 7 Wofford, 4 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 3 ETSU vs. No. 6 Samford, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:15 p.m.
Sunday-Championship Game
Game 7 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
NOTE: All times Eastern. All games to be broadcast on ESPN3.
Comments