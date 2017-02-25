Mercer women repeat Southern Conference regular-season title

For the second straight season, the Mercer women and Chattanooga will share the Southern Conference regular-season title after both teams won Saturday to finish 12-2 in conference play.
Mercer beat Samford 76-68 to finish the regular season 23-5 overall. Chattanooga beat Wofford 76-56 and will have the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament after beating Mercer twice. The conference tournament, which will be played in Asheville, North Carolina, tips off Thursday.
Mercer will be seeded second and will open against Wofford at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“We knew Samford makes you work on every possession, offensively and defensively,” Mercer head coach Susie Gardner said. “They were hitting shots; they were getting offensive rebounds; they were making it very difficult for us to score in the entire first half as well as the third quarter. All of the sudden, Kahlia (Lawrence) catches fire and is really, really difficult to guard. I thought Alex (Williams) played a tremendous basketball game. It took all of us; it was a tough ball game, but I’m really, really happy for our players.”
The Bears trailed by 12 points halfway through the third quarter against Samford but dominated play the rest of the way and led by as many as 12 in the final minute. Lawrence had 26 of her 31 points in the second half, and she finished the game hitting 10-of-14 from the floor and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Williams came off the bench to add 16 points, hitting 7-of-8 from the floor, while point guard Sydni Means added 12 points and six assists.
