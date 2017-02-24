Peach State Sports Blog

February 24, 2017 4:38 PM

Georgia looks to keep momentum going against LSU

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida

13

2

23

5

Kentucky

13

2

23

5

Arkansas

10

5

21

7

South Carolina

10

5

20

8

Alabama

9

6

16

11

Mississippi

8

7

17

11

Vanderbilt

8

7

15

13

Georgia

7

8

16

12

Tennessee

7

8

15

13

Auburn

6

9

17

11

Texas A&M

6

9

14

13

Mississippi St.

5

10

14

13

Missouri

2

13

7

20

LSU

1

14

9

18

Saturday

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia 64-44.

▪ Georgia leads 26-22 in games played in Athens.

▪ J.J. Frazier is three 3-pointers away from becoming the first Bulldogs player to have 100 assists and 50 3-pointers in three different seasons.

▪ Road teams are 51-53 (49.0 percent) in conference play. That is the second-most SEC road wins (59 in 2015) in at least 20 years.

