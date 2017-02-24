Georgia looks to keep momentum going against LSU

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida
13
2
23
5
Kentucky
13
2
23
5
Arkansas
10
5
21
7
South Carolina
10
5
20
8
Alabama
9
6
16
11
Mississippi
8
7
17
11
Vanderbilt
8
7
15
13
Georgia
7
8
16
12
Tennessee
7
8
15
13
Auburn
6
9
17
11
Texas A&M
6
9
14
13
Mississippi St.
5
10
14
13
Missouri
2
13
7
20
LSU
1
14
9
18
Saturday
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia 64-44.
▪ Georgia leads 26-22 in games played in Athens.
▪ J.J. Frazier is three 3-pointers away from becoming the first Bulldogs player to have 100 assists and 50 3-pointers in three different seasons.
▪ Road teams are 51-53 (49.0 percent) in conference play. That is the second-most SEC road wins (59 in 2015) in at least 20 years.
