February 24, 2017 4:10 PM

Georgia Tech hits the road to face Notre Dame

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

12

3

24

5

Duke

10

5

22

6

Louisville

10

5

22

6

Florida St.

10

5

22

6

Notre Dame

10

5

21

7

Miami

9

6

19

8

Syracuse

9

7

17

12

Virginia Tech

8

7

19

8

Virginia

8

7

18

9

Georgia Tech

7

8

16

12

Wake Forest

7

9

16

12

Pittsburgh

4

11

15

13

Clemson

4

11

14

13

NC State

4

12

15

14

Boston College

2

13

9

19

Saturday

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Virginia at NC State, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech leads its all-time series with Notre Dame 9-6, including winning the past two meetings.

▪ Notre Dame leads the ACC with five conference road wins.

▪ Notre Dame junior Bonzie Colson ranks in the top 10 in six statistical categories. He ranks first in rebounds (10.5) and defensive rebounds (7.64), third in field goal percentage (52.1), fifth in offensive rebounds (2.89), sixth in blocked shots (1.43) and 10th in free throw percentage (80.9).

▪ Nine ACC teams enter the weekend with winning conference records — two more than any other conference. The Big Ten and the SEC each have seven, while the Pac-12 has six, followed by the Big East and Big 12 with five each.

