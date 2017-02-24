Georgia Tech hits the road to face Notre Dame

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
12
3
24
5
Duke
10
5
22
6
Louisville
10
5
22
6
Florida St.
10
5
22
6
Notre Dame
10
5
21
7
Miami
9
6
19
8
Syracuse
9
7
17
12
Virginia Tech
8
7
19
8
Virginia
8
7
18
9
Georgia Tech
7
8
16
12
Wake Forest
7
9
16
12
Pittsburgh
4
11
15
13
Clemson
4
11
14
13
NC State
4
12
15
14
Boston College
2
13
9
19
Saturday
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Virginia at NC State, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia Tech leads its all-time series with Notre Dame 9-6, including winning the past two meetings.
▪ Notre Dame leads the ACC with five conference road wins.
▪ Notre Dame junior Bonzie Colson ranks in the top 10 in six statistical categories. He ranks first in rebounds (10.5) and defensive rebounds (7.64), third in field goal percentage (52.1), fifth in offensive rebounds (2.89), sixth in blocked shots (1.43) and 10th in free throw percentage (80.9).
▪ Nine ACC teams enter the weekend with winning conference records — two more than any other conference. The Big Ten and the SEC each have seven, while the Pac-12 has six, followed by the Big East and Big 12 with five each.
