Mercer heads to Chattanooga for final regular-season road game

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
ETSU
13
3
23
6
Furman
13
4
20
10
UNC-Greensboro
12
4
21
8
Chattanooga
10
6
19
9
Wofford
10
7
15
15
Samford
8
8
17
12
Mercer
7
9
13
16
W. Carolina
3
13
8
21
VMI
3
13
6
21
The Citadel
2
14
9
20
Saturday
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 7 p.m.
Of note
▪ Mercer leads its all-time series with Chattanooga 34-32.
▪ The Mocs have won four straight in the series.
▪ Three of the past five games in the series have been been decided by one possession or gone into overtime.
▪ Five of Mercer’s conference lossesthis season have been by three points or fewer.
Comments