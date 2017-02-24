Peach State Sports Blog

February 24, 2017 2:25 PM

Mercer heads to Chattanooga for final regular-season road game

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

ETSU

13

3

23

6

Furman

13

4

20

10

UNC-Greensboro

12

4

21

8

Chattanooga

10

6

19

9

Wofford

10

7

15

15

Samford

8

8

17

12

Mercer

7

9

13

16

W. Carolina

3

13

8

21

VMI

3

13

6

21

The Citadel

2

14

9

20

Saturday

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 7 p.m.

Of note

▪ Mercer leads its all-time series with Chattanooga 34-32.

▪ The Mocs have won four straight in the series.

▪ Three of the past five games in the series have been been decided by one possession or gone into overtime.

▪ Five of Mercer’s conference lossesthis season have been by three points or fewer.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer gears up for Samford

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos