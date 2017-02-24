Peach State Sports Blog

February 24, 2017 12:58 PM

Mercer men headed to Chattanooga

By Daniel Shirley

Mercer’s men’s basketball team plays its final Southern Conference road game of the regular season Saturday at Chattanooga. The Bears host Samford on Monday.

Head coach Bob Hoffman discusses his team on the “Midday Sports Zone.”

