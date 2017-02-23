Peach State Sports Blog

February 23, 2017 7:22 PM

Horner looks back on his career with Braves

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Bob Horner played with the Atlanta Braves from 1978 until 1986. He finished his major league career with a .277 batting average, 218 home runs and 685 RBI.

Horner was a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show” on Middle Georgia’s ESPN on Thursday.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defensive stops key UNC Greensboro past Mercer

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos