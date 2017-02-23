Lane to Arizona … it’s about time

On Sunday, Macon County product K’Hari Lane received an offer from Arizona to play football, and he committed to the Wildcats on the same day.
It’s about time.
Seriously, what took so long?
Yep, a few weeks after National Signing Day when most players had their moment — a signing day ceremony and a chance to bask in the glow of a college scholarship with friends, family, coaches and teammates — one of the top quarterbacks in our state’s history finally is getting his moment. And Arizona is getting an absolute steal.
Lane is everything a college coach should want in a quarterback. He’s a terrific player. The numbers (the state record holder with 56 career touchdown passes and the state’s fourth all-time passer with 10,217 yards) don’t lie. Lane can absolutely throw the ball and throw it well, and oh, he throws it accurately, too: He had only two interceptions this season in more than 300 passing attempts.
But Lane is also a leader. When Dexter Copeland took over as the Bulldogs’ head coach after a successful 2014 season, he changed the team’s offense, and Lane made a smooth adjustment (again, check those numbers).
Oh, and Lane is a winner. He finished his season in style in December, leading Macon County to a 35-0 win over McIntosh County Academy in the GHSA Class 1A public school championship game.
For some reason, the offers just didn’t come Lane’s way in time for him to celebrate on the first Wednesday in February. But Lane’s patience paid off in a big way, and he is going to get to celebrate with a scholarship offer to Arizona to play in the Pac-12 and play for Rich Rodriguez, known as an offensive guru from his time as an assistant at Clemson to his days as the head coach at West Virginia and Michigan before landing at Arizona.
College coaches are smart, but more than once since Lane led the Bulldogs on their magical state title run, I have thought to myself, “What am I missing? Why are coaches not lining up to sign Lane?” Supposedly he doesn’t have ideal size (he’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds), but there are quarterbacks of all shapes and sizes who have had success in college.
Lane likely will redshirt this fall, and he’s going to have time to grow into a college quarterback. Rodriguez will get the most out of Lane, and Lane will get the most out of playing for Rodriguez.
And there are going to be a lot of coaches around the country thinking, “How’d we miss on him?”
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
