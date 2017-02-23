Georgia College women headed to Peach Belt Tournament

The Georgia College women’s basketball team heads to Lander on Saturday for the first round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
The Bobcats (15-11) are seeded fourth from the West Division while the Bearcats (22-6) earned the No. 1 seed from the East Division. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m. Georgia College travels to Lander in the tournament for the third straight year with Lander pulling out an 80-74 win.
Georgia College has been led by Alyah McGriff all season. The junior forward is 11th in the conference in scoring at 14.8 points per game, and he has averaged 8.1 rebounds per game.
Game time change
Mercer’s baseball game Friday has been changed to 6 p.m. as the Bears open a three-game series with Hartford.
The game originally was scheduled for 4 p.m. at OrthoGeorgia Park. The seats at the new stadium will be closed for continued construction on the park.
Mercer is 4-0, while Hartford will open its season Friday.
Conference play begins
The Georgia College baseball opens Peach Belt Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Flagler. The Bobcats (7-2) and Saints (9-3) open their series at 7 p.m. on Friday with afternoon games Saturday and Sunday.
