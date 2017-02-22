Mercer comes up short against UNC Greensboro

Mercer’s season of close home losses added another chapter Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena.
The Bears stuck with UNC Greensboro throughout the Southern Conference game but couldn’t get over the hump, losing 72-66. UNC Greensboro swept the season series with Mercer after winning 68-66 last month.
The Spartans improve to 21-8 overall and 12-4 in the conference, while the Bears drop to 13-16 and 7-9. Mercer falls to 3-5 at home in conference play, and all of those losses have come by single digits.
Four who mattered
Desmond Ringer: The Mercer junior center had 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half.
Jordan Strawberry: The Mercer junior point guard had 16 points and six assists.
Francis Alonso: The UNC Greensboro sophomore made 7-of-11 shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and he was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. to finish with 25 points.
James Dickey III: The UNC Greensboro freshman had 16 points, hitting 6-of-9 shots.
Turning point
Mercer led 36-34 at the half and extended its lead to 43-38 before UNC Greensboro took control with a 25-14 run midway through the second half.
Observations
Taking care of the ball: Mercer finished with just two turnovers and had 11 assists.
Advantage from deep: The Spartans made 10-of-21 on 3-pointers, while Mercer was just 4-of-16.
Worth mentioning
Turning the tide: The Spartans earned their first-ever win at Hawkins Arena, and they have won three straight in the series.
They said it
Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman: “I really thought our guys had energy and played with a lot of pop. Greensboro is a tremendous team, and they are well-coached. We just need to make one or two plays, and we weren’t able to get it done. We went two or three minutes and had some empty possessions. When guys are hitting 3, you have to match it, and we weren’t able to do it (Wednesday).”
UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller: “We had to string together some stops. We really struggled for the first 24, 25 minutes of the game to get consecutive stops in a row. That’s something we chart and something we value, and we weren’t able to do that but one time in the first 24, 25 minutes of the game. As the second half, wore on, we had multiple stretches where we got multiple stops, and that leads to good things on the offensive end of the floor, too.”
Alonso: “Basically, we had a bad stretch in the first half. We found a way to pick it up and stay together, and things happened, and we’re really proud of it. We were down for most part of the game. We found a way to pick it up. We found a way to keep fighting and take advantage of the mistakes that Mercer had, and we are really happy about it.”
What’s next?
Mercer travels to Chattanooga at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
