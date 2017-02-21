Mercer tries to keep momentum going against UNC Greensboro

1:11 "A lot of people are scared of them," walker says of geese Pause

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

1:44 Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention

1:09 Georgia's warmest winter makes Ice Queen a destination

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."