Mercer tries to keep momentum going against UNC Greensboro

After losing three of its previous four games, including two losses on last-second shots, Mercer needed a win Saturday to get back on track.
The Bears got one at The Citadel to improve to 13-15 overall and 7-8 in the Southern Conference. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena, Mercer will try to keep that momentum rolling against UNC Greensboro.
The Spartans are 20-8 overall and 11-4 in the conference, which is good for third place.
“We continue to gain confidence by playing well on the road,” Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman said. “We’ve won four conference games on the road now. That’s doing what we hoped to do.”
While the Bears are 4-4 on the road in conference play, they are only 3-4 at home. UNC Greensboro, which beat Mercer 68-66 in the first meeting, knocked off conference-leading Furman on Saturday to end Furman’s 10-game winning streak.
Mercer’s two-point loss to UNC Greensboro was just one of the Bears’ five conferences by three points or fewer.
“We’ve just got to find a way to be better at home than we’ve been, and it starts with a really good team on Wednesday night against UNCG, who just played fantastically at Furman on Saturday,” Hoffman said. “I know they’re going to come in here on a really big high.”
Of note: Mercer junior Ria’n Holland was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday after scoring 32 points against The Citadel.
