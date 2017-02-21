New points system adds to excitement of Daytona 500

The Monster Energy Cup Series opens its season Sunday with the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s top series has a new points system this season.
Matt Weaver discusses the new system and its effect on the Daytona 500 this week.
February 21, 2017 12:50 PM
The Monster Energy Cup Series opens its season Sunday with the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s top series has a new points system this season.
Matt Weaver discusses the new system and its effect on the Daytona 500 this week.
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments