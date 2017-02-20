NL East teams chasing Washington Nationals

Washington has won two of the past three NL East titles, while the New York Mets won two years ago.
The Nationals should be favored again with the Mets behind them in most preseason predictions. The Atlanta Braves, with their new-look lineup and a new home in SunTrust Park, like their chances this upcoming season.
The Philadelphia Phillies, like the Braves, are going through a rebuild and have a young roster, while Miami is entering its second year with manager Don Mattingly.
At 61, former Macon Braves manager Brian Snitker is entering his first season as the Braves’ full-time manager after serving as the interim manager last season. Could they be contenders this season?
The Nationals could have their highest-scoring lineup in years. But they aren’t settled at closer.
The Mets are feeling good about themselves this spring. They feel like they have some unfinished business to attend to.
Jeremy Hellickson went 12-10 last season in his first year with the Phillies. He could be in line to be the team’s opening day starter. Odubel Herrera’s work ethic sparks the Phillies’ lineup.
Former Braves infielder Martin Prado signed on to stay with the Marlins this season, while Ichiro Suzuki begins life after 3,000.
