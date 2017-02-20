Mercer women preparing for trip to Samford to wrap up regular season

The Mercer women’s basketball team is 22-5 overall and 11-2 in the Southern Conference. The Bears travel to Samford on Saturday to end the regular season.
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner talks about her team.
February 20, 2017 12:40 PM
