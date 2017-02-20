Meet the new Bears: Luke Ward

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Luke Ward:
Position: Defensive back.
Height/weight: 6-1/190.
Hometown: Atmore, Alabama.
High school: Northwest (Florida).
Lamb says: “Luke is a three-sport athlete that knows how to make plays on the football field. It’s always good to go into the Sunshine State and get a player with his size and athleticism.”
