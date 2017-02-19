Mercer finishes off season-opening sweep

The Mercer baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Maryland-Eastern Shore with an 8-4 win Sunday.
The Bears trailed 4-0 after the top of the third inning before rallying for the win. JT Thomas and Danny Edgeworth hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth to tie the game, and Mercer came up with four runs in the eighth to pull away. Thomas and Edgeworth both had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Hunter Bening also had two hits and two RBI for Mercer (3-0), while Nick Spear got the win in relief.
Mercer hosts Georgia at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at OrthoGeorgia Park.
Georgia 9, College of Charleston 8
Georgia’s bats came alive to salvage the final game of the three-game series. Junior left fielder Keegan McGovern led the way by going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Freshman third baseman Aaron Schunk had five RBI on three hits.
Georgia Tech 8, Western Michigan 3
Georgia Tech scored four runs in the third and the eighth to finish 3-0 in final game of the Atlanta Challenge. Both Trevor Craport and Austin Wilhite registered their second straight multi-hit games, as Craport was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI and a run scored, while Wilhite was 3-for-4 with three singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
