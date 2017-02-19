Riley, Brumby competing for Mercer’s starting quarterback spot

John Russ started every game at quarterback for the Mercer Bears since the program’s reboot in 2013, leading the Bears to 27 wins in his four seasons.
He set records that are going to be difficult for any quarterback to surpass and left behind a standard that will be tough for any quarterback to match.
In short, Russ did it all.
“You know, he started it. He’s obviously going to be hard to replace,” freshman Kaelan Riley said during spring practice last week. “He had a great arm. He’s the smartest guy I’ve ever been around in the football room.
“Hey, John will probably have a statue here at Mercer before it’s all said and done.”
But now that Russ has wrapped up his career with the Bears, someone has to take over the starting quarterback spot for the program. That competition is between Riley and Tanner Brumby this spring.
“Hey, John will probably have a statue here at Mercer before it’s all said and done.”
Mercer freshman Kaelan Riley on former Bears quarterback John Russ
“Tanner and Kaelan are splitting every rep, and both of them are doing a nice job,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “We’re trying to keep it simple for them because this is their first time being in that spotlight, in that kind of situation. I really think both guys are throwing the ball extremely well. It’s just all about decision-making. Defenses in this day and time can disguise, and until you can get in an 11-on-11 setting and see it happening live, it’s very difficult.”
Riley redshirted last season after a standout high school career at Calhoun.
“It’s really exciting,” Riley said of the competition. “It’s always great to get a chance and get back out here and just start doing football stuff again. We’ve been working hard in the weight room this whole offseason pretty much, and now it’s good to just get out here and throw it around a little bit.
“I think redshirting was a great experience. I got to travel with the team, so I get to see the speed of the game. It’s a big jump from high school to college, so I’m excited actually to get back in there and get back in the fire.”
Brumby will be a junior this fall and has played sparingly after redshirting in 2014.
“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun to get out here and come play some football,” Brumby said. “I had a good guy to come behind in John. Watching John play all those years, really learning some stuff, and hopefully I can put those to good use.
“It’s going to be a good competition. We’re having a lot of fun with it and motivating each other. You know what they say, competition breeds success.”
Comments