Riley, Brumby competing for Mercer’s starting quarterback spot

0:45 Bennett embracing leadership role with Mercer Pause

2:24 "I can't believe this just happened," Cherry Blossom Queen says

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:02 Grube has Westside focusing on Monroe Area

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth