Mercer routs Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Mercer baseball team jumped on top early with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 15-0 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.
The Bears (2-0) were led by Ryan Hagan and JT Thomas, who each had three hits. Thomas had six RBI and scored three runs, while Hagan had two RBI and scored two runs.
Hunter Bening added two hits and two RBI as the Bears finished with 14 hits.
Georgia Tech 11, Marshall 3
The Yellow Jackets improved to 2-0 with a seven-run second and two runs each in the third and fourth.
Wade Bailey had three hits, three RBI and scored two runs, while Trevor Craport had two hits and four RBI.
College of Charleston 15, Georgia 6
The Bulldogs suffered their second straight loss as redshirt freshman first baseman Logan McRae got the Cougars off to a strong start with a two-run home run in the second.
Georgia sophomore first baseman Adam Sasser had two home runs, while freshman catcher Austin Biggar went 2-for-3, including an RBI-double in his debut.
