Meet the new Bears: Robert Riddle

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Robert Riddle
Position: Quarterback.
Height/weight: 6-3/190.
Hometown: Lookout Mountain, Tennessee.
High school: The McCallie School.
Lamb says: “We are really excited to add Robert to our program. He brings a big arm and great touch as a passer, but he’s also a great athlete with a dunk contest title under his belt.”
Comments