Meeder, Mercer cruise to win in season opener

Matt Meeder was 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBI as Mercer opened its baseball season with a 13-2 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The Bears (1-0) had 12 different players combine for 18 hits in the contest and scored four runs in the second inning then scored four more runs in the next three innings.
Ryan Askew (1-0) got the win after allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out four in six innings.
Georgia Tech 5, BYU 3
The Yellow Jackets got a solo shot from senior Ryan Peurifoy and a two-run home from Kel Johnson and rode the right arm of freshman starter Xzavion Curry for a scoreless five innings to win their 12th straight home opener.
College of Charleston 9, Georgia 3
Georgia starter Kevin Smith took the loss in 4 1/3 innings of work, giving up five hits and five runs, one unearned. College of Charleston starter Bailey Ober (1-0) held Georgia to three runs, one unearned, and four hits with eight strikeouts in 62/3 innings.
Georgia College 6, Embry-Riddle 5
Georgia College improved to 5-2 by getting its six runs on just six hits. The bottom five in the Bobcats’ lineup carried the load, combining for all six hits and all six RBI.
