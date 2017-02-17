Peach State Sports Blog

February 17, 2017 2:15 PM

Georgia Tech set for key game against Syracuse

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

10

3

22

5

Duke

9

4

21

5

Louisville

9

4

21

5

Florida St.

9

4

21

5

Notre Dame

9

5

20

7

Virginia

8

5

18

7

Syracuse

8

6

16

11

Virginia Tech

7

6

18

7

Miami

7

6

17

8

Georgia Tech

6

7

15

11

Wake Forest

6

8

15

11

Clemson

4

9

14

11

Pittsburgh

3

10

14

12

N.C. State

3

11

14

13

Boston College

2

12

9

18

Saturday

Notre Dame at N.C. State, 12 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ This is the first season that Georgia Tech and Syracuse are playing home-and-away since the Orange joined the ACC. The teams have played only once each of the last three seasons.

▪ Syracuse leads the series 2-1, including winning the past two games.

▪ Six ACC teams are ranked this week.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Madden excited about senior season

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos