Georgia Tech set for key game against Syracuse

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
10
3
22
5
Duke
9
4
21
5
Louisville
9
4
21
5
Florida St.
9
4
21
5
Notre Dame
9
5
20
7
Virginia
8
5
18
7
Syracuse
8
6
16
11
Virginia Tech
7
6
18
7
Miami
7
6
17
8
Georgia Tech
6
7
15
11
Wake Forest
6
8
15
11
Clemson
4
9
14
11
Pittsburgh
3
10
14
12
N.C. State
3
11
14
13
Boston College
2
12
9
18
Saturday
Notre Dame at N.C. State, 12 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ This is the first season that Georgia Tech and Syracuse are playing home-and-away since the Orange joined the ACC. The teams have played only once each of the last three seasons.
▪ Syracuse leads the series 2-1, including winning the past two games.
▪ Six ACC teams are ranked this week.
