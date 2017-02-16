Meet the new Bears: David May

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at transfer David May
Position: Offensive line.
Height/weight: 6-3/300.
Hometown: Orange Park, Florida.
Last school: Valdosta State.
Lamb says: “David comes to Mercer with two years of eligibility remaining. He was an All-American at the NCAA Division II level and brings experience at the center position.”
