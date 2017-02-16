Peach State Sports Blog

February 16, 2017 10:19 AM

Meet the new Bears: David May

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.

The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.

Here’s a look at transfer David May

Position: Offensive line.

Height/weight: 6-3/300.

Hometown: Orange Park, Florida.

Last school: Valdosta State.

Lamb says: “David comes to Mercer with two years of eligibility remaining. He was an All-American at the NCAA Division II level and brings experience at the center position.”

Offensive linemen key to Mercer signing class

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb signed six offensive linemen Wednesday.

Daniel Shirley The Telegraph
 

