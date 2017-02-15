Mercer’s Truitt named to Golden Spikes Award watch list

The Golden Spikes Award committee likely got plenty of chances to see Mercer’s baseball team play last year as Kyle Lewis became the first Bears player to win the award.
That offered many chances to see Trey Truitt, as well. Truitt didn’t disappoint as he batted .335 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI last season. Truitt was named to the Golden Spikes 55-player watch list for this season.
Truitt and the Bears open their season at 4 p.m. on Friday against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
“That is a great honor for him,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said. “I am really happy for him individually and for the program. I am looking forward to Trey having a great season this year.”
