Meet the new Bears: CJ Leggett

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at transfer CJ Leggett:
Position: Running back.
Height/weight: 5-10/205.
Hometown: Suwanee.
Last school: Mesa Community College.
Lamb says: “CJ is a powerful back that comes to Mercer with two years of eligibility remaining. He’s a very versatile athlete and brings another dynamic threat to our backfield.”
