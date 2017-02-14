Ragan excited about return to Front Row Racing

Unadilla native David Ragan is returning to Front Row racing this season. The Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 26.
Ragan talks about his new/old team and the upcoming Monster Energy Cup season.
February 14, 2017 1:56 PM
Unadilla native David Ragan is returning to Front Row racing this season. The Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 26.
Ragan talks about his new/old team and the upcoming Monster Energy Cup season.
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments