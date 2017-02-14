Peach State Sports Blog

February 14, 2017 10:54 AM

Meet the new Bears: Rob Lake

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.

The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.

Here’s a look at freshman Rob Lake

Position: Wide receiver.

Height/weight: 5-11/173.

Hometown: Ocala, Florida.

High school: Vanguard.

Lamb says: “Rob is a very explosive young man that also played on the basketball team at Vanguard. He is a guy that really compares to Chandler Curtis with great speed. He is a big-time receiver that will fit in really well with our offense.”

