Herring excited about joining Georgia program

Mary Persons product Malik Herring signed with Georgia on Feb. 1. Herring was honored at the Macon Touchdown Club on Monday.
Herring spoke with Bill Shanks on Monday about heading to Georgia and being honored at the Macon TD Club.
February 13, 2017 9:49 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
