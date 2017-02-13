Mercer women set for three-game road swing

The Mercer women’s basketball team finishes its regular season with three home games. The Bears are 20-5 overall and 9-2 in the Southern Conference.
Head coach Susie Gardner talks about her team.
February 13, 2017 1:37 PM
