February 13, 2017 1:37 PM

Mercer women set for three-game road swing

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Mercer women’s basketball team finishes its regular season with three home games. The Bears are 20-5 overall and 9-2 in the Southern Conference.

Head coach Susie Gardner talks about her team.

