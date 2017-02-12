Meet the new Bears: Rashad Haynes

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Rashad Haynes:
Position: Running back.
Height/weight: 5-10/180.
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee.
High school: Memphis Central.
Lamb says: “Rashad is an explosive athlete with speed to burn. A state champion sprinter, he is a big-play threat whenever he touches the ball.”
