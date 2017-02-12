Peach State Sports Blog

February 12, 2017 9:10 AM

Meet the new Bears: Rashad Haynes

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.

The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.

Here’s a look at freshman Rashad Haynes:

Position: Running back.

Height/weight: 5-10/180.

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee.

High school: Memphis Central.

Lamb says: “Rashad is an explosive athlete with speed to burn. A state champion sprinter, he is a big-play threat whenever he touches the ball.”

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defense leads Mercer to another win

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos