Meet the new Bears: Jamar Hall

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Jamar Hall:
Position: Defensive back.
Height/weight: 6-2/190.
Hometown: Dacula.
High school: Mill Creek.
Lamb says: “Jamar is a big-time athlete for a powerhouse program here in Georgia. We’re looking forward to his range in our secondary.”
Comments