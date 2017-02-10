Peach State Sports Blog

February 10, 2017 3:59 PM

Mercer looks to build momentum at East Tennessee State

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Furman

10

2

17

8

ETSU

9

3

19

6

Chattanooga

8

4

17

7

UNC-Greensboro

8

4

17

8

Wofford

8

5

13

13

Samford

6

6

15

10

Mercer

6

7

12

14

VMI

2

9

5

17

W. Carolina

2

10

7

18

The Citadel

2

11

9

17

Saturday

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Of note

▪ East Tennessee State leads its all-time series with Mercer 17-8, and the Buccaneers have won the past four meetings.

▪ Mercer’s 30-point win on VMI on Thursday marked Mercer’s largest road win since joining the Southern Conference

▪ Furman has won seven straight games.

Peach State Sports Blog

Hoffman pleased with Mercer win over VMI

About the Peach State Sports Blog

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

