Mercer looks to build momentum at East Tennessee State

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Furman
10
2
17
8
ETSU
9
3
19
6
Chattanooga
8
4
17
7
UNC-Greensboro
8
4
17
8
Wofford
8
5
13
13
Samford
6
6
15
10
Mercer
6
7
12
14
VMI
2
9
5
17
W. Carolina
2
10
7
18
The Citadel
2
11
9
17
Saturday
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Of note
▪ East Tennessee State leads its all-time series with Mercer 17-8, and the Buccaneers have won the past four meetings.
▪ Mercer’s 30-point win on VMI on Thursday marked Mercer’s largest road win since joining the Southern Conference
▪ Furman has won seven straight games.
Comments