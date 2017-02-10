Georgia Tech jumps back into ACC play

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida St.
9
3
21
4
North Carolina
9
3
21
5
Virginia
8
3
18
5
Syracuse
8
4
16
9
Duke
7
4
19
5
Louisville
7
4
19
5
Notre Dame
7
5
18
7
Miami
6
5
16
7
Virginia Tech
5
6
16
7
Georgia Tech
5
6
14
10
Wake Forest
5
7
14
10
Clemson
3
8
13
10
NC State
3
9
14
11
Pittsburgh
2
9
13
11
Boston College
2
10
9
16
Saturday
NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Boston College 13-10.
▪ Boston College has lost eight straight games since opening the conference schedule 2-2.
▪ Five teams are ranked in the AP poll this week.
Comments