Peach State Sports Blog

February 10, 2017 12:49 PM

Georgia Tech jumps back into ACC play

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida St.

9

3

21

4

North Carolina

9

3

21

5

Virginia

8

3

18

5

Syracuse

8

4

16

9

Duke

7

4

19

5

Louisville

7

4

19

5

Notre Dame

7

5

18

7

Miami

6

5

16

7

Virginia Tech

5

6

16

7

Georgia Tech

5

6

14

10

Wake Forest

5

7

14

10

Clemson

3

8

13

10

NC State

3

9

14

11

Pittsburgh

2

9

13

11

Boston College

2

10

9

16

Saturday

NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.

Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Boston College 13-10.

▪ Boston College has lost eight straight games since opening the conference schedule 2-2.

▪ Five teams are ranked in the AP poll this week.

