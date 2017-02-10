Meet the new Bears: Edmond Graham

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Edmond Graham:
Position: Wide receiver.
Height/weight: 5-10/170.
Hometown: Buford.
High school: Mill Creek.
Lamb says: “Edmond is a big-time playmaker from in-state powerhouse Mill Creek. He’s a very elusive home run threat that we are excited to keep home in the state of Georgia.”
Comments